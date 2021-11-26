Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $886.12.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $797.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $800.36 and a 200 day moving average of $803.83. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,917 shares of company stock worth $16,891,303 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

