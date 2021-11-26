Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.85. Equifax posted earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.46.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.29. 5,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,680. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $292.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

