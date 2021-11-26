EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.14.

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $119,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

