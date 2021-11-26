Enzyme Finance (MLN) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00233883 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

