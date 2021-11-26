enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) by 483.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in enVVeno Medical were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVNO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVNO opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of enVVeno Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

