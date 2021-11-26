EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Amjad Bseisu Acquires 1,497,037 Shares

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 1,497,037 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £284,437.03 ($371,618.80).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Amjad Bseisu purchased 551,171 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £104,722.49 ($136,820.60).

LON ENQ opened at GBX 18.80 ($0.25) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £354.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. EnQuest PLC has a one year low of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 27.40 ($0.36). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ENQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

