Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.51. 6,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 524,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

