Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

ERF opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 8.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after buying an additional 259,054 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 75.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,544,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 269,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 237.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 643,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 175.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

