Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.32. Energy Focus shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 300,616 shares traded.

EFOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

