ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 300.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

