Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

ENDP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 30,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,059,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endo International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Endo International worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.