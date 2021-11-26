Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 46,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,341. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

