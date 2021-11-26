Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.92

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.92 and traded as low as $29.51. Empire shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMLAF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Get Empire alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.