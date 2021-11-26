Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ELROF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elior Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $$7.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

