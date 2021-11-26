Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $4,886,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 61.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 26.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SOLO stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.58. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.