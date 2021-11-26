eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Critical Survey

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth -2.10% -1.28% -0.95% Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A

93.4% of eHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for eHealth and Ryan Specialty Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 5 6 0 2.55 Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

eHealth presently has a consensus price target of $57.70, suggesting a potential upside of 143.36%. Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus price target of $34.88, suggesting a potential downside of 12.75%. Given eHealth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eHealth and Ryan Specialty Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $582.77 million 1.07 $45.45 million ($0.93) -25.49 Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.31 $68.10 million N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than eHealth.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats eHealth on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

