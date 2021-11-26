eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

eGain stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.12 million, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

