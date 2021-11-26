Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after purchasing an additional 325,518 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Edison International by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $66.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

