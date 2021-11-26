Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.05

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.05 and last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 2292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $952,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

