Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.37

Shares of Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.37 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 25,159 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £4.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.28.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

