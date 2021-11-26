ECOSC (ECU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,695.00

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, ECOSC has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. ECOSC has a market capitalization of $6,896.69 and $6,695.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOSC coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ECOSC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00233712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012355 BTC.

ECOSC Profile

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

ECOSC Coin Trading

