eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.04.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $72.66 on Monday. eBay has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,492 shares of company stock worth $6,474,653. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

