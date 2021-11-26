eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EBAY. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.04.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $72.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. eBay has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,653. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

