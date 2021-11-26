easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 760 by UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 793.29 ($10.36).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 564.40 ($7.37) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 637.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,507.01. The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.89. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 535 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

