EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $231.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.20.

NYSE:EGP opened at $209.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.29. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

