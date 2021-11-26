Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) & Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Financial Review

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Earthstone Energy and Oasis Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 1 0 5 0 2.67 Oasis Petroleum 0 2 7 0 2.78

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus target price of $15.92, suggesting a potential upside of 50.44%. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus target price of $137.81, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Oasis Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy -4.08% 7.99% 5.69% Oasis Petroleum 61.83% 88.97% 35.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Oasis Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 6.42 -$13.55 million ($0.42) -25.19 Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 2.41 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A

Earthstone Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oasis Petroleum.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Earthstone Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

