Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stake Lessened by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,063,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

EGRX stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $648.34 million, a PE ratio of 122.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGRX. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

