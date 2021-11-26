Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

