Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DYNT. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DYNT opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.