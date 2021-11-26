Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

DNB stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -155.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

