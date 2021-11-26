Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.
Several research firms recently commented on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.
DNB stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -155.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.