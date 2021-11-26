Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE DRE opened at $59.91 on Monday. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

