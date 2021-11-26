DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $112.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after acquiring an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,454,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,199,000 after acquiring an additional 127,765 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.