Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $61.17

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.17, but opened at $62.94. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 119 shares.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.