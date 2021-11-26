Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DORE traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 104.49 ($1.37). The stock had a trading volume of 43,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,174. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.50. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

In other news, insider Joanna de Montgros purchased 4,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,238.45 ($5,537.56).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

