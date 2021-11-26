Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 182.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Dover by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 220,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $176.24 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.10.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

