Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $12,540,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after buying an additional 180,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LPG opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

