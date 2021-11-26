Dora Factory Price Hits $18.18 (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.18 or 0.00030846 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $56.58 million and approximately $38.92 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00237054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00089927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012387 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,379 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

