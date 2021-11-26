Don-key Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 33% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Don-key has a total market cap of $19.93 million and $894,783.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Don-key has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.67 or 0.00358651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,857,636 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

