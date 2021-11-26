Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.480-$5.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.25 billion-$26.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.26 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.48-$5.58 EPS.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.11. The company had a trading volume of 214,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,066. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.89.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

