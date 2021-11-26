DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 179.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.43.

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.43.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $2.0629 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

