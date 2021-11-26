DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares during the period. DISH Network makes up about 1.7% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 1.05% of DISH Network worth $241,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,759,000 after buying an additional 317,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,384 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in DISH Network by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DISH Network by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

