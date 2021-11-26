Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Discovery during the second quarter worth $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 10,736.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $31,674,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $25.17 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

