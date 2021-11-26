Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $143.43

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $143.43, but opened at $130.35. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 33,391 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average of $121.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,078,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

