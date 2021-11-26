Diploma (LON:DPLM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 3,178 ($41.52) on Monday. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,014 ($26.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,504 ($45.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,052.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,984.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33.

Get Diploma alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($41.86), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,416,060.47).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.