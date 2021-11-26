DIGG Market Cap Reaches $28.67 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $58,185.78 or 1.00809770 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $28.67 million and approximately $560,665.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00067094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00075898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.31 or 0.07606430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.50 or 0.99901432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 493 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

