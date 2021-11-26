DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. 11,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,189,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 75,107 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 134,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

