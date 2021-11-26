Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €51.25 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($58.24) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWNI has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($56.25) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.05 ($58.02).

FRA DWNI opened at €43.56 ($49.50) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €49.45 and its 200 day moving average is €50.55. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

