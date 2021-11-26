Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €72.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($75.16).

FRA:DPW opened at €55.33 ($62.88) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €55.20 and its 200-day moving average is €56.45. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

