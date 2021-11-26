Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target to GBX 50

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IQE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 36.19 ($0.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.90. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 34.10 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.