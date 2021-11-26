Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Research Coverage Started at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

DEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.54.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $83.17 on Tuesday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Denbury by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Denbury by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

